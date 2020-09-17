1/1
Thomas Earl Davis
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Earl Davis, born February 14, 1943 and passed September 16, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a resident of Walker, LA. He proudly served his country in the US Army where he served as a Combat Engineer while stationed in Germany. He was an expert marksman with both MI rifle and a 30-caliber rifle and earned his honorable discharge in 1963. Tom retired as Senior Vice President from Ford, Bacon and Davis Engineering with over thirty-one years of service. He had also worked for Exxon Chemical Company. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Phyllis E. Paul Davis, children; Kelly Ray Davis and wife Naomi, Stacey Llyn Davis, and son, Kurt Paul Davis and wife Debra, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother, William Douglas Davis and sister, Ella Davis Mikalenka. He was preceded in death by parents Earl William Davis and Jewel Catherine Burks, brother, Gerald "Red" Davis, infant sister, Louise Davis and sister, Joyce Davis Ferraday. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs beginning at 11:00am. Pastor Glen Kirby will conduct funeral services at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be his grandsons; Austin Kelley, Bryce Kelley, Dale Kirby, Draughon Davis, Trace Davis, and Drew Davis. Ben Davis will serve as honorary pallbearer. He was an avid golfer and a member of Greystone Golf Club in Denham Springs. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and of course was a huge Texans Football Fan. He loved his family and will be dearly missed. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and to all of those that prayed for him and our family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved