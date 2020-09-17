Thomas Earl Davis, born February 14, 1943 and passed September 16, 2020 at the age of 77. He was a resident of Walker, LA. He proudly served his country in the US Army where he served as a Combat Engineer while stationed in Germany. He was an expert marksman with both MI rifle and a 30-caliber rifle and earned his honorable discharge in 1963. Tom retired as Senior Vice President from Ford, Bacon and Davis Engineering with over thirty-one years of service. He had also worked for Exxon Chemical Company. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Phyllis E. Paul Davis, children; Kelly Ray Davis and wife Naomi, Stacey Llyn Davis, and son, Kurt Paul Davis and wife Debra, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brother, William Douglas Davis and sister, Ella Davis Mikalenka. He was preceded in death by parents Earl William Davis and Jewel Catherine Burks, brother, Gerald "Red" Davis, infant sister, Louise Davis and sister, Joyce Davis Ferraday. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs beginning at 11:00am. Pastor Glen Kirby will conduct funeral services at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be his grandsons; Austin Kelley, Bryce Kelley, Dale Kirby, Draughon Davis, Trace Davis, and Drew Davis. Ben Davis will serve as honorary pallbearer. He was an avid golfer and a member of Greystone Golf Club in Denham Springs. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and of course was a huge Texans Football Fan. He loved his family and will be dearly missed. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and to all of those that prayed for him and our family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.