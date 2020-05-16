Thomas Earl Smith
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Earl Smith, a life long resident of Scotlandville, died May 9, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mr. Smith was a retired political science professor at Southern University in Baton Rouge. He was instrumental in voter registration of African Americans in the south during the 1960's and 1970's and worked tirelessly with the Voter Education Project and many Civil Rights leaders while teaching many future and first African American elected officials in Louisiana who graduated from Southern University. A graduate of Southern University, Mr. Smith received his masters from Case Western Reserved in Cleveland, Ohio and did further graduate studies at the University of New Orleans. Mr. Smith served in the United States Army Reserve and reached the rank of Captain before receiving an honorable discharge. He was a devoted member and patron of the Bonnette-Harrison American Legion Post 502 in Scotlandville. Mr. Smith was a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. An avid hunter and fisherman, Mr. Smith enjoyed tailgating at Southern University and was an enthusiastic baseball fan having a vast knowledge of the former Negro League. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Smith; son, Judge Tarvald Anthony Smith; step grandson, Spencer Kleinpeter; niece Charlene Johnson Jones, and a host of great nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Smith; mother, Elizabeth Smith Palmer; brothers, Otis Smith and James Smith; sisters, Helen Smith Johnson and Emma Smith Harrison, and daughter in law Allison Kleinpeter Smith. A walk through visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville 1246 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, LA from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omega Service will begin at 10:45 a.m. followed by a brief service conducted by Reverend Patrice Butler. Services are entrusted to Charles J. Mackey Funeral Services.

Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
