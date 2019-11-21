Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Emanuel Ray II. View Sign Service Information Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Send Flowers Obituary

Son of Dr. Marilyn Ray-Jones and the late Thomas E. Ray, born August 8, 1969 and passed November 12, 2019 at his home. He was a product of Orleans Parish Public Schools including a graduate of Marion Abramson High School in New Orleans. After graduation he attended Delgado and the N. O. Vocational School for one year. Thomas also known as Tommy or "Little Man" was baptized as an infant at Second Free Mission Baptist Church in New Orleans, whose pastor was Rev. Warren J. Ray, Sr. He was active in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Boy Scouts Troop. Tommy loved to travel and attended most of the S. U. Football and basketball games at home and out of state. At the age of 13, he and a group of 40 children and adults from Bethany United Methodist Church traveled throughout five countries in Europe for twenty-one days. He also spent several days in at least twenty U. S. states and one week in Maui, Hawaii. In 2002, Tommy and his mother transferred their membership from Bethany Church to Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church where Tommy enjoyed the Sunday Worship services and special programs at Camphor Church. Thomas is survived by his mother, Dr. Marilyn Ray-Jones; stepfather, Robert L. Jones; stepbrother, Reginald Jones (Zan Mars); cousin, Rene Ray (Karla); local descendants of David and Martha Bradford, including Julia Bradford Moore, E. Valeria Lavigne, Barbara Bradford Brown (Isadore), Willie Brown, Dr. Mary T. Charles, Sie Terrell (Fannie) and Bruce Moore (Evelyn) of Atlanta, GA;The Marcelle Clan including the children/grandchildren of Earl, Sr. and Constance LaMothe and other relatives who live in the Felicianas, New York and Bossier City, LA. Thomas was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, James and Mary Bradford, Ernest and Viola Giron LaMothe, and Charlie and Annie Creecy Murray; grandparents, Wallace Lee and Erelene Bradford, William and Beatrice Ray, and Ernest and Rebecca Miller. Visitation Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Elenora Mackey Cushenberry officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.

