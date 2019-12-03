Thomas Eugene Ferguson Sr. "Gene" went to be with Jesus on November 30, 2019, at 2:30 PM at the age of 62. Gene was preceded in death by his parents LC and Doris Ferguson, and his granddaughter Hannah Ferguson. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Katherine Gordon Ferguson, his children Thomas Ferguson Jr. and wife Delana Ferguson, Joseph Ferguson and wife Kristy Ferguson, Amanda Ferguson Switzer and husband M. Brandon Switzer, and grandchildren Amber Ferguson Sibley and husband A. Bray Sibley III, Brent Huffman, Breanna Huffman, Michaela Switzer, Bryson Ferguson, Nolan Ferguson, Brady Ferguson, Elizabeth Switzer, and great-grandchild A. Bray Sibley IV. Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, LSU football, and spending time with his family. He was loved by all who knew him. The visitation will be held at Harvest World Outreach, 17197 N I-12 Service Rd, Hammond, LA 70403 on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 9:00-11:00 AM and will be followed by the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family will accept donations made to the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana at https://bluestarmoms.net/donate.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019