Thomas Finney Mills, 68, "Tommy", a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home. He was self-employed. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4pm until 6pm. A memorial service will be held at 6pm. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Karen Mills; son, Jody Mills and his wife Lacy; daughter Michelle Marks and her husband John; two brothers, William "Billy" Mills, David Mills and his wife Pearl; sister-in-law Karen Brou Mills; two grandchildren, Jody Mills and Layla Marks. He was preceded in death by his two twin brothers, Donald Mills and Ronald Mills. He enjoyed hunting and working with stained glass. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 23, 2019