1/1
Thomas Frank Boggs
1948 - 2020
Thomas Frank Boggs, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 71. Tom was born October 26, 1948 to the late Isaac Boggs and Dorothy McDonald Boggs in Starkville, Mississippi. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a loving wife of 43 years, Suzanne West Boggs. Tom is survived by his brothers Harry Boggs (Willene) and David Boggs; his brother-in-law, Thomas West and sister-in law, Cathy West; nephews Michael Boggs, Jason Boggs, Patrick West, Stephen West; niece Catherine West. Tom was a graduate of John Curtis Christian High School and Mississippi State University. When his beloved Bulldogs would beat the LSU Tigers, he would enthusiastically call certain Tiger fans and loudly ring his rusty cowbell. Tom proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era as a machinist mate on the USS Newport News CA-148. With over 30 years of service, Tom retired from BellSouth as a Corporate and External Affairs Manager. Through the years, he volunteered at many organizations: Elks Lodge #1398 BPOE, Veterans Home in Jackson, LA, USS Kidd, Newport News Reunion, Fleet Reserve Association, Salvation Army, Telephone Pioneers, and Cat Haven. For many years, Tom celebrated Mardi Gras by riding with the Krewe of Bacchus and slowly strutting with the Pete Fountain Half-Fast Walking Club. He spoiled his feline babies and they adored him. Tom will be cremated at his request, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Donations can be made in his name to: Cat Haven Baton Rouge, 11130 N. Harrell's Ferry Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 25, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
