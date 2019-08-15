Tommy passed away at Our Lady of the Lake surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 63. He was a long term employee with Performance; resident and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9am until Rite of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife, Alice Bujol McCain; sons, Dylan McCain and wife Cherish, and Drake McCain and fiancé Sara Joiner; grandchildren, Abel Grace, Christian, Cyerra, Noah, and Eli; sisters, Audrey McCain, Rosemary Langlois and husband Lynn, and Angela King and husband Curtis; sisters and brothers in law, Jeb and Tina Bujol, Sonja Bujol, Alisha and Micky Bourgoyne, and Dr. Erica and Dr. Brent Kelly; mother in law, Carolyn Bujol; nieces and nephews, Marcy Orillion, Hunter Langlois, Megan Meador, Tori King, Landon Landry, Derek, Dustin and Devin Bujol, Dr. Kesler Bourgoyne, Kaitlyn Keltner, Ryleigh Gregoire, Austin, Jordan and Logan Kelly; and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Thomas Gerald McCain; mother, Gloria Cavalier Michelle; step father, Angelo Michelle; father in law, Joseph Edmund Bujol; and nephew, Brendon J. "Tooth" Landry. Pallbearers will be Dylan and Drake McCain, Derek, Dustin and Devin Bujol, Landon Landry, Jordan Meador and Chad Orillion. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his granddaughter. Special thanks to Dr. Grimes and her staff, and the MICU at Our Lady of Lake for their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019