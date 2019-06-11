Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas George Broussard. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas George Broussard, 94, native of Maurice, LA, and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He is survived by daughter-in-law, Jane B. Broussard of Baton Rouge; three granddaughters, Shelley Comeaux Vance of Baton Rouge, LA, Dr. Kelly Broussard of Austin, TX, and Dr. Morgan Broussard of Memphis, TN; two grandsons Seth Thomas Comeaux of Gretna, LA, and Thomas Joseph Broussard of Baton Rouge, LA; two great grandsons Brodie Vance and Oliver Vance of Baton Rouge, LA; and godchild Edward Broussard of Lafayette, LA. He is also survived by two sisters Zula Broussard and Margaret Roy, and brother Andrew Broussard. He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine Gauthier Broussard, daughter Julie Broussard Comeaux, and son Roger George Broussard. He is also preceded in death by his parents Remy Broussard and Claudia Duhon; sisters Gertie B. Broussard, Nella Lalande, Gladys Frederick, Ada Guidry, Mae Dora Boudreaux, Sadie Webb, Annie Broussard and Velma Lormand; and brother Isaac Broussard. George was a WWII Navy Yeoman and was honorably discharged in 1946. He went on to earn his Master's Degree at George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tennessee, and taught at multiple schools in south Louisiana, most notably in Avoyelles parish. He was loved by so many he taught and worked with. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. The funeral mass at 10:00 AM will be conducted by Fr. Cleo Milano. Interment will be at the Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA, at a later date. A reception will be held at the Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's honor to: St. Mary's Assumption School, Cottonport, LA, 71327; Our Lady of Mercy School, 400 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, 70806; or . Thomas George Broussard, 94, native of Maurice, LA, and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He is survived by daughter-in-law, Jane B. Broussard of Baton Rouge; three granddaughters, Shelley Comeaux Vance of Baton Rouge, LA, Dr. Kelly Broussard of Austin, TX, and Dr. Morgan Broussard of Memphis, TN; two grandsons Seth Thomas Comeaux of Gretna, LA, and Thomas Joseph Broussard of Baton Rouge, LA; two great grandsons Brodie Vance and Oliver Vance of Baton Rouge, LA; and godchild Edward Broussard of Lafayette, LA. He is also survived by two sisters Zula Broussard and Margaret Roy, and brother Andrew Broussard. He is preceded in death by his wife Elaine Gauthier Broussard, daughter Julie Broussard Comeaux, and son Roger George Broussard. He is also preceded in death by his parents Remy Broussard and Claudia Duhon; sisters Gertie B. Broussard, Nella Lalande, Gladys Frederick, Ada Guidry, Mae Dora Boudreaux, Sadie Webb, Annie Broussard and Velma Lormand; and brother Isaac Broussard. George was a WWII Navy Yeoman and was honorably discharged in 1946. He went on to earn his Master's Degree at George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tennessee, and taught at multiple schools in south Louisiana, most notably in Avoyelles parish. He was loved by so many he taught and worked with. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. The funeral mass at 10:00 AM will be conducted by Fr. Cleo Milano. Interment will be at the Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA, at a later date. A reception will be held at the Our Lady of Mercy Parish Activity Center immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George's honor to: St. Mary's Assumption School, Cottonport, LA, 71327; Our Lady of Mercy School, 400 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, 70806; or . Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close