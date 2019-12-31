Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Glen Arnold. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 901 Hwy 24 Gloster , MS 39638 (601)-225-4201 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Glen Arnold, native of Gloster, Mississippi and longtime resident of Zachary, Louisiana, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, La. He was born February, 28, 1928 in Amite County, MS to Henry and Emma Reeves Arnold. Mr. Arnold was a carpenter most of his life, and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union #512 in Baton Rouge, La. In his later years, he was known for his watermelons and peanuts. He is survived by one grandson, Michael Adam Arnold; and numerous nephews and nieces, and extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Helen Gore Arnold; one son Thomas G. Arnold Jr.; one grandson Eric Thomas Arnold; four sisters, Tessie Tarver, Lenore Arnold, Edna Arnold, and Marie Arnold; three brothers, Robert "Red" Arnold, Henry Arnold, and Reggie "Buddy" Arnold. Visitation is Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS. from 11:00 A.M. until time of funeral services at 12:00 Noon Saturday, officiated by Rev. Gene Rives. Interment will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020

