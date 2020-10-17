Thomas Glenn Prejean, Sr. passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 79. He was a native and resident of Addis. Glenn was a US NAVY Veteran, a retired Dow Chemical Employee of 31 years and a WBR Parish Justice of Peace for 50 years. He is survived by his wife, Gladys Lefeaux Prejean; daughter, Monica Prejean Sevin and husband Wally; son, Thomas G. Prejean, Jr. and wife Danielle Gum Prejean; grandson, Wallace Sevin, III; two granddaughters, Brettanye Michelle and Genevieve Prejean; great grandchildren, Brennan, Brody, Brayden and Victoria; siblings, Katherine P. Mouch, Betty P. Landry and Harold Prejean; numerous in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Paul A. and Viola Hotard Prejean; siblings, Paul, Robert, Leslie, John and Louis Prejean and Margaret P. Matherne and Patricia P. Haydell. A private, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with entombment in the church mausoleum. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.