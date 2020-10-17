1/
Thomas Glenn Prejean Sr.
Thomas Glenn Prejean, Sr. passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 79. He was a native and resident of Addis. Glenn was a US NAVY Veteran, a retired Dow Chemical Employee of 31 years and a WBR Parish Justice of Peace for 50 years. He is survived by his wife, Gladys Lefeaux Prejean; daughter, Monica Prejean Sevin and husband Wally; son, Thomas G. Prejean, Jr. and wife Danielle Gum Prejean; grandson, Wallace Sevin, III; two granddaughters, Brettanye Michelle and Genevieve Prejean; great grandchildren, Brennan, Brody, Brayden and Victoria; siblings, Katherine P. Mouch, Betty P. Landry and Harold Prejean; numerous in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Paul A. and Viola Hotard Prejean; siblings, Paul, Robert, Leslie, John and Louis Prejean and Margaret P. Matherne and Patricia P. Haydell. A private, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with entombment in the church mausoleum. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
October 17, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
