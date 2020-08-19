Thomas Grady Martin born on February 27, 1955, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake after a 17 year battle with cancer. He retired from Pipefitters Local 198 with 43 years of service. He worked at Honeywell in Geismar until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Shavonne Bourque Martin, the two would have celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary on August 19, 2020. He is also survived by his children, Shannon, Tommy Jr and Dustin (Stacy); grandchildren, Caleb, Hope, Julie, and Sophia; siblings, Carl (Debbie), Charla (Donald) Pino, and Mark (Jamie); father in law, Milton Bourque; and numerous other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Agnes Martin; his grandparents; and his mother in law, Betty Bourque. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held at Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Rd., Central, LA 70818, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4:00PM-7:00PM. A service will be held at Central Funeral Home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00AM with a visitation beginning at 9:00AM. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 6213 Groom Rd, Baker, LA 70714. Everyone that knew Tommy, and his love for LSU, will miss hearing his favorite phrase, "Geaux, Fight, Win".

