Thomas H. Bennett, a resident of Wilmer, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 1, 1932 in Amite, LA and was 87 years of age. He was a U. S. Air Force Veteran during the Korean War, retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a retired dairy farmer. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Miller Bennett; 3 sons, Greg Bennett and wife, Sharon, Chuck Bennett and wife, Tammy, and Gary Bennett; 4 granddaughters, Courtney Gallagher and husband, Jed, Cassie Bennett, Kayla Bennett, and Brittany Bennett; 4 great-grandchildren, Grayson, Graham, Gaynes, and Ryland Gallagher; sister, Charline Averett and husband, Romie; brother, Stanford Bennett and wife, Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Maggie Bennett; 2 sisters, Elaine Shar and husband, Louis, and Alice Fay LeSage and husband, Clifton. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Monday, June 29, 2020. Services conducted by Bro. Joe Lott. Interment Wilmer Cemetery, Wilmer, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.