Beloved and devoted husband and father, Thomas H. "Tommy" Benton, Sr. passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born on February 5, 1930 in Baton Rouge where he was a life-long resident. He attended Baton Rouge High School, LSU, and LSU law school where he received his Juris Doctorate. During the Beloved and devoted husband and father, Thomas H. "Tommy" Benton, Sr. passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born on February 5, 1930 in Baton Rouge where he was a life-long resident. He attended Baton Rouge High School, LSU, and LSU law school where he received his Juris Doctorate. During the Korean conflict , he served in the Air Force as an attorney in the Judge Advocate General's Corps (JAG Corps). He practiced law for over 60 years with his family's firm. He was a valued member of the community and a staunch defender and advocate for the rights of those who needed a voice. He knew no boundaries when it came to doing what was right and fought tirelessly for his clients and his Christian beliefs. Even into his late 80s he would still ask "Do you need an attorney or a friend?" He served as the attorney for the first minority owned financial institution, First Federal Savings & Loan in Scotlandville, LA and served on the Board of Southern University Law School. In 1985, along with Bishop Stanley Ott and other Catholic church members, he was instrumental in bringing Mother Theresa to Baton Rouge, where Saint Theresa opened a local chapter of the Missionaries of Charity for homeless women and small children. He was also dedicated and active with the Pregnancy Problem Center and the St. Elizabeth Foundation for adoption where he was recently inducted into its Hall of Fame. If asked, he would say that his greatest accomplishment was his family. After the death of his first wife "Bootsie" Cook Benton, he married Jodie Fulton Odom, the widow of Leo James "Jimmy" Odom and together they raised their 10 children. This "merger" in 1974 became known as the "Benton-Odoms". Family was everything to him and he proudly started every meeting with a picture and story of his beloved wife and children. There was never a dull moment at the Benton-Odom household where friends and family were always welcome and extra places were set at the dinner table. He was a champion for each and every one of his children and instilled the importance of faith in Christ and family values for all. Over the years his family grew to 60 members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Neva "Bootsie" Cook Benton, parents Fred G. Benton Sr. and Emma Cockerham Benton and son, James Barrett Benton. He is survived by his wife Jodie Odom Benton, his children Karan York (Frank), Michelle Nesbit (Scott), Thomas Benton, Jr., Jim Odom (Karen), Nadine Benton (widow of Barrett Benton), Molly Laville (Joseph), David Odom (Patricia), Catherine McCallum (Mark), Christopher Odom, and Jeffery Benton (Denise), his grandchildren Frank York IV (Christina), Logan Kinamore, Benton York (Meg), Ashton Hearn (Geoffrey), Jessica Milburn (Bill), Jordan Odom, John Harrison York, Kristian Vukojevic (Yuri), Andrew Nesbit, Lorraine Van Hersh (Andrew), Julia Bueche (James), Camille Nesbit, Michael Benton, Grant Odom, Jeanne Claire Benton, Caroline Medica, Ian McCallum, Sarah Marie Odom, Alexandra Odom, Joseph Benton, Patrick McCallum, Emma Benton, Matthew Odom, Anthony Benton, James Odom, Christopher Benton, Theodore Laville, Alexander Benton, and Eleanor Laville, and great grandchildren Kaylee York, Amelia Hearn, Sarah York, Judah Hearn, and Josephine Milburn. The family is deeply thankful for his loving caregivers, Diana Franklin and Lodie Harris. Services will be held on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church with visitation from 9 to 11:00 am with a funeral mass to follow. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Elizabeth Foundation, 8054 Summa Ave Suite A, Baton Rouge LA 70809 http://www.stelizabethfoundation.org/ the Pregnancy Problem Center, 4724 Jamestown Ave # 3, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 http://pregnancyproblemcenterbr.com or the Missionaries of Charity at St. Agnes, 749 East Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-6398 http://stagnesbr.com/missionaries-of-charity/ Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

