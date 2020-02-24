Thomas "Tommy" Harry Brown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 70. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. He retired from BASF Chemical after 25 years of service. He was a Vietnam Veteran with the United States Army. He was an avid golfer, talented musician, and master craft man. He was a man with many talents but will be remembered most for being a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew him but by nobody more than his wife, best friend, and soulmate, Cathy. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathy Brown; son, Jeffery Thomas Brown; daughter, Aimee Brown Schilf and her husband, Bill Schilf; three grandchildren, Victoria Brown, Brice Schilf and Peyton Schilf; siblings, Floyd Brown and wife, Linda Brown, Sandy Duhon and husband, Douglas Duhon, Vickie Marshall and husband, Gary Marshall; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, A. Floyd Brown and Ada Zachary Brown Karney; grandson, Jeffery Rushing Brown; brother, Charles Will Karney; father-in-law, James W. Spruell; mother-in-law, Mary "Mickey" Smith Spruell; brother-in-laws, Herbie Spruell and Chad Spruell; and sister-in-law, Tina McKowen. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 10:00am-12:00pm with services beginning at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Canon Hospice, Dr. Richards, Linda, Candice, Carmen, and Donald for their loving and compassionate care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020