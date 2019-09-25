Rev. Dr. Thomas Henry Lewis, Jr., a humble and selfless servant, Pastor Lewis entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was a 54 year old native of Jackson, Louisiana; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; pastor at Stranger's Home B.C., Slaughter, Louisiana for 24 years; graduate of Jackson High School, Southern University and A & M College and Iowa State University; a 2004 graduate of Christian Bible College of Baton Rouge where he held Bachelor, Master and Doctoral Degrees of Theology. Visitation at Stranger's Home B.C., 8525 Lemon Road on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 5:00 pm; Omega Service of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated at 6:00 pm, followed by the Memorial for Connecting Links, La Capitale Chapter of The Links Incorporated; visiting will end at 8:00 pm; visitation resumes at Shiloh Missionary B.C.,185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, Rev. Fred J. Smith, pastor, on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am- eulogist, Rev. Donald Robertson; interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Jackson. Survivors include his devoted wife, Mavis Henderson Lewis; loving mother, Rosie Marie Lewis; siblings, Joe Lewis and JoAnn Matthews; mother-in-law, Clarease Isby; nieces/nephews, LaTrista, LaToya and Kajuanna Lewis; and Kiara and Tyrese Matthews; great-nieces/nephews, India Vessell, Avis and Nicholas Lewis; Mason and Trey Gipson; sister-in-law, Chandra Ambers(Percy); aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lewis, Sr.; siblings, Gladys and Wayne Lewis; and his grandparents. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019