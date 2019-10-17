Thomas Hitchens 77 a native of Ethel, LA and residence of Baker, LA. He entered into eternal rest on October 12, 2019 at Lane Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 2, 1941 to the late Charley Hitchens and Annie Wright. Thomas was married to the late Willie Mae Hitchens to this union 7 children were born. He leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Evelyn Singleton, Carol (Adolph) Sanders both of Baker LA; and Pamela (Timothy) Hives of Central, LA; Four sons, Thomas (Zonthia) Perkins, Baker LA; Eric (Stella) Hitchens Denham Springs, LA; Jereld (Toshia) Hitchens and Andre (Robin) Hitchens both of Baton Rouge, LA; Four sisters, Betty (Donald) Collins Ethel, LA; Reatha Wright Baker, LA; Loretta (Michael) Bradford Clinton, LA; Sara (Michael) Matthews of Texas; Four Brothers, Joseph Hitchens (Laura) Wright, Ernest (Iness) Wright, Kina Wright all of Baton Rouge, LA; and Morris (Margaret) Wright of Zachary, LA; fourteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at Providence #2 Baptist Church 3781 highway 19 Ethel, LA. Saturday October 19, 2019 conducted by Rev Rodney Freeman. Services will include visitation from 9:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Little Rock Cemetery Slaughter, LA
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019