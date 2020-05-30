Dr. Thomas Hobbs 'Tom' Fletcher
Tom Fletcher died peacefully in the arms of his loving husband Stéphane St Jean, May 24, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Baton Rouge he was a resident of Montreal. He graduated from LSU, U. Maryland, and received his PhD from McGill in Montreal. A full professor of Environmental Studies at Bishop's University, he published several books and articles on environmental issues. He was a humble man with a kind heart. He was passionate in his beliefs, his teaching, but mostly his love for husband, family and friends. Survived by spouse Stéphane, sister Leslie Carroll (Mike), brother Jimmy Fletcher (Yvonne), in-laws Denise and Yval St Jean, sisters-in-law, MJ St Jean (Hélene) and Isabelle Tremblay (Stéphane); nieces and nephews, Amy Webb, Wendy Singleton, Matthew and Christopher Carroll, Katie Freeman, Vanessa Richard, Casey Clayton, Joey and Josh Fairchild, great nieces, nephews, and many dear friends in Montreal. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert E and Elaine K Fletcher, brother Rusty Fletcher, sister Cathy Fairchild, and close cousin Marcy Noonan. Memorial service to be announced. Donations may be made to the Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
