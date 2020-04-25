Thomas J. Hutcherson, Sr., a native of Ponchatoula, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on April 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen F. Hutcherson; a son, Thomas J. Hutcherson, Jr. (Nakekia) of Baton Rouge, LA; other relatives, friends and colleagues. A memorial service and full obituary will be scheduled for a later date. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.