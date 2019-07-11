Thomas J. Woodlief entered into eternal rest on June 26, 2019 at the age of 55. Survived his daughter, Brooklyn Robertson; sisters, Charmaine and Julia Woodlief and Charlene J. Allen; brother, Cordis R. Johnson. Visitation Saturday, July 13, 2019 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor David Ferguson, officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 13, 2019