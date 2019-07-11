Thomas J. Woodlief

Guest Book
  • "Sorry for the lost of y'all's brother and he will be deeply..."
    - deborah sims
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - deborah sims
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Obituary
Thomas J. Woodlief entered into eternal rest on June 26, 2019 at the age of 55. Survived his daughter, Brooklyn Robertson; sisters, Charmaine and Julia Woodlief and Charlene J. Allen; brother, Cordis R. Johnson. Visitation Saturday, July 13, 2019 1:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor David Ferguson, officiating. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 13, 2019
