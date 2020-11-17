1/1
Thomas "Tom" Jenkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas (Tom) Jenkins a native of Bush, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at the age of 86. Tom attended and graduated from Southeastern University in Hammond, Louisiana. After graduation, he served in the United States Army where he trained and worked as a Communications Specialist. After serving a tour in Italy, he returned to Louisiana where he worked for East Baton Rouge City Parrish and the State of Louisiana. He retired from city and state government then helped start Gulf Coast Teaching Family Services. This organization was established to assist people with special needs learn to live independently. During his retirement years, he enjoyed family, visiting with friends and talking politics. He is survived by his Sons, Keith and Bill Jenkins; daughters-in-law, Lisa and Christine Jenkins; and four grandchildren, Sydney, Isabella, Ryan and Peyton Jenkins. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Samuel W. and Laureita Davenport Jenkins; and siblings, Paul, Gary, Bob, George, and Leslie Jenkins, Irma Lang,Mary Ellen Donaldson, Katie Fedele and Maxine Early. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday November 20, 2020 from 0830 a.m. to 1000 a.m. Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 10:00 am. Interment will immediately follow on the grounds of Greenoaks Memorial Park. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved