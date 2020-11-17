Thomas (Tom) Jenkins a native of Bush, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at the age of 86. Tom attended and graduated from Southeastern University in Hammond, Louisiana. After graduation, he served in the United States Army where he trained and worked as a Communications Specialist. After serving a tour in Italy, he returned to Louisiana where he worked for East Baton Rouge City Parrish and the State of Louisiana. He retired from city and state government then helped start Gulf Coast Teaching Family Services. This organization was established to assist people with special needs learn to live independently. During his retirement years, he enjoyed family, visiting with friends and talking politics. He is survived by his Sons, Keith and Bill Jenkins; daughters-in-law, Lisa and Christine Jenkins; and four grandchildren, Sydney, Isabella, Ryan and Peyton Jenkins. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Samuel W. and Laureita Davenport Jenkins; and siblings, Paul, Gary, Bob, George, and Leslie Jenkins, Irma Lang,Mary Ellen Donaldson, Katie Fedele and Maxine Early. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday November 20, 2020 from 0830 a.m. to 1000 a.m. Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 10:00 am. Interment will immediately follow on the grounds of Greenoaks Memorial Park. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com.