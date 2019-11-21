Guest Book View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM Niland's Funeral Home 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA Service 11:00 AM Niland's Funeral Home 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Jerry "Old Mill" Milsted, was born on July 24, 1940 and passed away peacefully at his home in New Roads on November 20, 2019. A native of Port Barre, he raised his family and lived many happy years in Fordoche, Louisiana. He had a fulfilling 31-year career with Texaco Inc. Following his retirement in 1992, he found a new job and family with Arkel Construction and the Fife family. This job lasted 9 years and the friendships a lifetime. Jerry was a member of the Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Mason. On his best days you could find Jerry in his workshop, listening to Merle Haggard and drinking a good, cold Coke. All who knew Jerry knew his quick wit, love for Bourre', and ability to tell a good, long joke. Jerry had a tremendous love for his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Dorothy Milsted, and his two daughters Phoebe Gosserand and husband Paul, and Shelly Roy and husband Gerry. Jerry is also survived by his sisters Laura Grimmett, Judy Wimberly, and Janice Crosby. Jerry, otherwise known as "Gramps", was the very proud grandfather of Jered Gosserand and wife Kayla, Tyler Gosserand and wife Jaycee, Chloe Roy, and Claire Roy, and great-grandfather of Dorothy Reese Gosserand. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Iva Milsted, brother John Harvey Milsted, and sister Janet Milsted. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 8:30 am until religious services at 11 am. Interment will follow at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church Cemetery in Livonia. Services will be conducted by Rev. Larry Bossier. Pallbearers will be Jered Gosserand, Tyler Gosserand, Derek Fife, Charlie Sonnier, Evan Fisher, John Reese and Trey Pickett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to - Shreveport 3100 Samford Ave. Shreveport, La. 71103. "So go rest high on that mountain son, your work on earth is done. Go to heaven a-shoutin', love for the Father and the Son."

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019

