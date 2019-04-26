Guest Book View Sign Service Information E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2260 W. 21st Avenue Covington , LA 70433 (985)-892-9222 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tom" John Wallbillich Jr., of Abita Springs, LA, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in May of 1932 in New Orleans, LA to the late Thomas John Wallbillich Sr. and Alice Murphy Wallbillich. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Lucas Wallbillich; his children Kim Wallbillich Daigle (Lloyd), Thomas J. Wallbillich III (Christina), Bruce J. Wallbillich (Elizabeth); and his grandchildren Trey Daigle, Nicholas Wallbillich, Betsy Wallbillich, and James Wallbillich. He is also survived by his brother Robert M. Wallbillich (the late Joanna); his brother-in-law Elihu R. Lucas (Ann); his nieces and nephews Lori Ruello (Dennis), Christoper Ruello, Stephen Lucas, Elihu Lucas, III, Kirk Wallbillich (the late Cherryl), Elizabeth Wallbillich, Melanie W. Graves (James), and Ryan Graves. Tom was born and raised in New Orleans and graduated from Jesuit High School in 1950. He later went on to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University in 1954. Tom proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army, and was stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky. Tom and his beloved wife Betty were married in 1955; they were married for nearly 64 years. Tom was very active in his faith, he worked with CCD at St. Lawrence the Martyr in Kenner. He also served as an usher at St. Ann Catholic Church in Metairie. After moving to Abita Springs, he was also heavily involved in the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Knights of Columbus at St. Jane de Chantal. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Monday, April 29, 2019 at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W 21st Ave. Covington, LA from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM. A Rosary will be said in honor of Tom at 1:00 PM. Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Rd, Saint Benedict, LA 70457 on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM. 