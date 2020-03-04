Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Joseph Jackson. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 12:00 PM Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 Service 2:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Joseph Jackson, age 83, of Batchelor, LA, passed away peacefully at 8:35 am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was a 22 year veteran of the Army, serving his country in Germany and Vietnam as a medic and a nurse. After retiring from the Army, he worked as a nurse on off-shore rigs. Thomas enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Visiting will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12:00 noon until the religious service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Lower Latanache Baptist Church Cemetery in Batchelor. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Ingrid Manz Jackson; daughters Linda Brooks and husband Willis of Batchelor, Teresa Cherbonnier and husband Ben of Baton Rouge; granddaughters, Rachel Domangue and husband Thomas of Baton Rouge, Diana Unay and husband Dennis of Baton Rouge, Christine Wesley and husband Jeremy of Baton Rouge; great grandchildren, Brandon Remble, Philip Wesley and Emmy Wesley of Baton Rouge. Also survived by his brother, Julian Jackson and wife Ruby of Pensacola, Florida. Preceded in death by parents Levi Jackson, Sr. and Annie Bihm Jackson; sister, Aileen Jackson and brother Levi Jackson, Jr. Pallbearers will be Ben Cherbonnier, Willis Brooks, Brandon Remble, Reginald Laborde, Dennis Unay and Julian Jackson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Tommy Domangue. The family wishes to thank Pointe Coupee Homebound Health and Hospice for their compassionate care, especially nurses Cassie Sheffield and Tiffany Martin, and social worker Jenny Settoon. He especially loved his caregivers Carolyn and Gladys. In lieu of flowers, Thomas, being a lover of animals, would have loved donations to be made to Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter.

