Thomas Joseph Johnson, Jr. passed away at the age of 80 on November 19, 2020 with his two daughters and loving wife of 58 years by his side. He was a resident of Central and a native of Brusly, LA. He was a retired self-employed residential home builder and a member of St. Alphonsus Usher Society and Hospitality Committee. Those who knew him would describe him as a man of character, humor and faith. His two passions were woodworking and fishing. He was preceded in death by his dad, Thomas Johnson Sr.; mom, Corrine Knapp Johnson; brother, James Johnson; sisters, Ethel Labouliere, Shirley Martin, Corrine Lemoine and Gerri Simms. Survived by his wife, Lydia Ann Pirello Johnson; daughter, Jill Johnson and fiance' Wilmore "Dub" Coco III; daughter, Toni Buxton and husband John Buxton; his brother, Johnny Johnson; sisters, Mary Saradet, Marie Hebert and Barbara Gallegos; and his five grandchildren, Chase Comeaux (wife, Jen), Chelsea Griffin (husband, Tim), John "Bucky" Buxton II, Markie Didier, and Abigail Brown. He had eight great grandchildren.Visitation will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 11:30 am-1:30 pm with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church at 2:00 pm. The service will be officiated by Father Mike Maroney. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. A special thanks to Dr. Carl Luikart with Louisiana Cardiology Associates and St. Joseph's Hospice for their excellent care.

