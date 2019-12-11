Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Joseph Kline Sr.. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Kline passed away doing what he loved best, feeding his cattle, at the place he loved best, his childhood and lifetime home, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was a loving & devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved gardening & raising cattle. Most of all, he was known for his desire and willingness to care for others. He looked after his neighbors, as he so lovingly considered to be his family. He was a retired operator from Stupp Corporation. He is survived by wife of 61 yrs. Jeanette Bizette Kline, 4 children, Janet (Charles) Labatut (New Roads), Mona Kline (Livonia), Priscilla Kline Chustz (New Roads), Thomas Kline, Jr. (Mona Jewell) (Addis), 5 Grandchildren, Tiffany Labatut Broussard (Jeremy), Mogen Hughes (Candice), Brandon Chustz (Meagan), Brittany Chustz Davidson (Cody), Paige Chustz (Christian Mougeot), 8 Great-Grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews, loving neighboring families, Tim Guillory Family, Thomas Gosserand Family, Tammy Boudreaux Family & John Jarreau Family, Preceded in death by Parents, Joseph Morris Cline, Sr. & Veletta David Cline, Brothers, Joseph (Patty), John (Jack), Allen (Bill), Eli (Pickett), Henry (Bado), Sisters: Viola and Veletta. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019

