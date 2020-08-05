1/
Thomas Joseph "T.J." Morales
Thomas Joseph "T.J." Morales, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a retired welder and pipefitter with Local 102; resident of Addis and native of Plaquemine, La. He served in the National Guard. A private family graveside service will be held. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gloria Bernard Morales; sons, Thomas Hardy Morales, Berlyn Anthony Morales, Michael Anthony Morales; grandchildren, Mark Morales, April Palermo, Dustin Brown, Christy Falcon, Travis, Joshua, Thomas J. and Sarah Morales; seventeen great grandchildren; sisters, Florence Graves, Theresa Baldwin, and Elizabeth Morales; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his grandson, Keith Michael Morales; parents, Thomas A. and Dora DuBois Morales; sister, Tiny Curry; and brother, Mack Morales. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
August 5, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
