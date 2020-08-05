Thomas Joseph "T.J." Morales, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a retired welder and pipefitter with Local 102; resident of Addis and native of Plaquemine, La. He served in the National Guard. A private family graveside service will be held. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gloria Bernard Morales; sons, Thomas Hardy Morales, Berlyn Anthony Morales, Michael Anthony Morales; grandchildren, Mark Morales, April Palermo, Dustin Brown, Christy Falcon, Travis, Joshua, Thomas J. and Sarah Morales; seventeen great grandchildren; sisters, Florence Graves, Theresa Baldwin, and Elizabeth Morales; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his grandson, Keith Michael Morales; parents, Thomas A. and Dora DuBois Morales; sister, Tiny Curry; and brother, Mack Morales. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
