Thomas "Tommy" Keith Dedon, a native and resident of Baton Rouge passed away February 14, 2019 at the age of 61. Tommy will be remembered for his love of fishing, hunting, and Budweiser. He was also known for his talent in carpentry and pulling sinker cypress from the swamps of Louisiana. He is preceded in death by father Hubert J. Dedon; sister, Doris Simpson; brother, Warren Dedon and angel grandbabies, Lylah and Lanie Dedon. He is survived by his mother Roxie Johnson; children, Chad Dedon and wife Kaylin ; Kelly Dedon and fiancé Shane Banquer; brothers, Gerald Dedon, Pat Dedon (Mary), Bobby Dedon(Lena); sisters, Peggy Stott, Diane Marbury (Randy); grandchildren, Haydin Hawkins, Reagan and Ryleigh Dedon, Briella and Brennan Banquer; former wife, Jenny Dedon. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019