Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Kyle Tonguis. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Kristenwood Catering and Reception 14025 Greenwell Springs Rd Greenwell Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Kyle Tonguis, age 43, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Central, LA on Sunday, June 02, 2019, due to complications of sarcoidosis. Kyle was born on December 17, 1975 in Baton Rouge, La. Kyle was a hard-working entrepreneur who devoted his life to God, work, life and family. Through his health challenges he knew God had a plan for him which gave him the strength to live every day to the fullest. His greatest joy was the love for his wife Dre, son Spencer and soon arrival of his daughter Eleanor. He was a very selfless person. Kyle and his wife joined the Cajun Navy to help save lives of people and animals during the Great Flood of August 2016. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Claude Rome and paternal grandfather Thomas E. Tonguis, Sr., Sister-in-law Ashley Lynn Turcotte. He is survived by his wife Andrea Tonguis, son Spencer Edison Tonguis, daughter (to-be) Eleanor Rhea Tonguis, father Thomas E Tonguis, Jr, mother Vikki Rome Tonguis, brothers Marcus and wife Joanna, Brad and wife Kristen, nephew Brock, nieces Elizabeth, Karolina and Madeleine, paternal grandmother, Frances Tonguis, maternal grandmother Verna Mackay, father-in-law Edward Turcotte, mother-in-law Dianne Turcotte , and beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Pall Bearers: Marcus Tonguis, Brad Tonguis, Jarrett Pugh, Mark Hinson, Michael McAnelly and David Furr. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at 9:30am and mass to follow 11:00 - 12:00 which will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Friday June 7th, 2019 at 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739. The reception will follow at Kristenwood Catering and Reception from 12:00 – 3:00 14025 Greenwell Springs Rd, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739-3303. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Kyle Tonguis Memorial Go Fund Me account. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019

