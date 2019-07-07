Thomas L. "Tommy" Bartlett was born June 28, 1940, to the late Leslie L. and Johnnie McMurray Bartlett of Baton Rouge and passed away July 2, 2019, at the Butterfly Wing of Hospice of Baton Rouge. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He attended Baton Rouge High School. Tommy joined the United States Navy and served until he was honorably discharged May 14, 1969. Tommy is survived by his sister, Shirley B. Davison of Springfield, IL; and many relatives. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Boulevard, at 10:00 am. Inurnment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Butterfly Wing of Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 7 to July 11, 2019