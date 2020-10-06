1/
Thomas Larry "Country Boy" Arnold Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Larry "Country Boy" Arnold, Jr. passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home in Livingston at the age of 52. He was a truck driver. Visitation will be held at Cross Truth Ministries, 17457 West McLin Road, Livingston, LA 70754 on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2:00 Pm until religious services at 6:00 PM conducted by Pastor Wayne Mack and Bro. Donnie Martin. He is survived by his wife Donna; mother Louise; daughters, Brooklyn, Sarah, Grayce, Emmalee, Kaya and Allye; son, Nathan; brother, Chris Arnold. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Arnold, Sr. and brother, Donald E. Arnold. Pallbearers will be Joseph Manning, Sean Duley, Jason Rappon, Lane Whittington, Claude Pecora and Larry Dunkin. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris and Nathan Arnold. Please make memorial donations to https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/thomas-larry-arnold-jr to help the family with funeral costs. Church Funeral Services in St. Amant 225-644-9683 is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Cross Truth Ministries
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
06:00 PM
Cross Truth Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved