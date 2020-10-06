Thomas Larry "Country Boy" Arnold, Jr. passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home in Livingston at the age of 52. He was a truck driver. Visitation will be held at Cross Truth Ministries, 17457 West McLin Road, Livingston, LA 70754 on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2:00 Pm until religious services at 6:00 PM conducted by Pastor Wayne Mack and Bro. Donnie Martin. He is survived by his wife Donna; mother Louise; daughters, Brooklyn, Sarah, Grayce, Emmalee, Kaya and Allye; son, Nathan; brother, Chris Arnold. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Arnold, Sr. and brother, Donald E. Arnold. Pallbearers will be Joseph Manning, Sean Duley, Jason Rappon, Lane Whittington, Claude Pecora and Larry Dunkin. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris and Nathan Arnold. Please make memorial donations to https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/thomas-larry-arnold-jr
to help the family with funeral costs. Church Funeral Services in St. Amant 225-644-9683 is in charge of arrangements.