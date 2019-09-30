Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Lelan 'Thomas Wild Man Garrett' Garrett. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Graveside service 1:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Garrett was a retired Truck Driver and Heavy Equipment Operator. He passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 69 years old. He is survived by a son, Gerald Paul Garrett, brother, Earl Garrett, Jr. and a sister, Patricia Engler. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Garrett, Sr. and mother Evelyn Garrett Durham. His passion in life was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He liked to say, that he used to be a Wild Man, but in his older days, the W in Wild was turned upside down and so he was now a Mild Man. He will always be remembered by those that knew him as being a little of both. He had a wild streak until the end, but he was saved and baptized on his 60th birthday, and gave his life to God. He also loved his dogs, like they were his children. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Greenoaks Memorial Park-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019

