Thomas Lester Zachary
1925 - 2020
Mr. Thomas Lester Zachary passed away November 22, 2020 at 6:15 pm in Amite, Louisiana. He was born June 19, 1925 at home on the Zachary farm in St. Helena Parish and lived there the rest of his life. For more than half a century he was a hard working dairy farmer shipping his Golden Guernsey milk to Kleinpeter Farms Dairy. At age 6 he received his first fox dog which sparked the beginning of his passionate hobby of fox hunting for more than 80 years. With his dry sense of humor and his kind, gentle, soul, he never met a stranger. He was know as the local oral historian on all things related to St. Helena. He loved to share this knowledge with his gift of gab. Lester was a devoted and lifelong member of his beloved Kedron Baptist Church that was founded and built by his great grandfather John Lewis Zachary and his grandfather, Jehu B. Zachary. He served as a song leader, Sunday school teacher, cemetery coordinator and most notably served as a deacon for more than 60 years. He is survived by his three children, Barbara Zachary Mena (Raul) California, Thomas Lester Zachary, Jr. Hillsdale, and Lisa Zachary Klemm (William) Missouri. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren Steven Zachary Mena Colorado, Lee Thomas Zachary (Jordan) Denham Springs, Jason Avery Zachary (Andrea Scott) Prairieville, and Elizabeth Lee Klemm Missouri, one great-grandchild, Ava Rayne Zachary, his loving sister, Ruby Loura Stevens and many caring nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Oma Bridges Zachary, his grandson, Brandon Lester Zachary, his parents, Dudley Erwin Zachary and Louella Robertson Zachary, one sister, Vera Zachary McGee and one brother, Erwin Prentice Zachary. We wish to extend the utmost appreciation for the care and love that "Paw Paw" received at Tangi Pines Nursing Center. A private graveside service was held at Kedron Baptist Cemetery on November 25, 2020, led by Brother Jake Williams. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Kedron Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Susie Sharkey, 70342 Kennedy Road, Kentwood, LA 70444 in his memory. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr. Lester. I count you as a man that made me a better person just knowing you!
Tony Ardillo
Friend
November 28, 2020
Barbara I am so saddened by the passing of Mr Lester. You, Tommy, Lisa & all the fmly are in my prayers. May God give you comfort in this difficult time.
Carolyn Smart Jenkins
Friend
November 28, 2020
We would visit him as our grandson's played baseball at Amite. That was a long time ago. Always enjoyed the visit. May God bless you all. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dannie and Iris (Hunter Graham) Walker
Friend
November 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mr Lester. Patsy and I have the family in our thoughts and prayers
Marvin Miller
Friend
November 27, 2020
Sorry to hear of Mr Lester passing
Scott Sharkey
November 27, 2020
R.I.P. to my friend, fellow deacon & mentor! The ”R’s”!
Jess Ridgedell
Friend
