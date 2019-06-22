A resident of Albany, Thomas Lionel "Tommy" Mayers Jr., passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 56. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 beginning at 10:00am. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his parents, Thomas L. Mayers Sr. and Marlene Lange Mayers, brother and sisters. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a mental health . Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 25, 2019