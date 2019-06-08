Thomas M. Noto, "Tommy", 73, a resident of Jackson, LA, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was a native of Brooklyn, New York and worked for over 25 years for Louisiana State University. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Monday, June 10, from 9am until funeral services at 11am. Burial will be at Azalea Rest Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Karen Noto; four daughters, Laurie Murphy of Baton Rouge; Sherri Walsh of Zachary; Traci Nunez and husband Barry of Walker, LA; Stephanie Walsh of Baton Rouge; sister, Marian Weisblatt and husband Michael of Ramona, CA; five grandchildren: Amanda Murphy; Shelby Effler and husband Josh; Christi Green; Sidney Green and wife Chelse; Garrett Phillips; five great-grandchildren: Destiny, Peyton, Maddix, Ryleigh, and Journey. Preceded in death by his father, Michael Noto, mother, Mary Raimondo Noto; sisters Janet Noto, Jean Arazosa; brothers Anthony Noto and Charles Gouner. Pallbearers will be Sidney Green, Garrett Phillips, Chris Gouner, Keith Schexnayder, Cory Gouner, and Michael Schexnayder. He enjoyed Golf, LSU Football, and LSU Baseball. Friends wishing to make memorial donations in his name are asked to contribute to . Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 10, 2019