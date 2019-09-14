Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas M. Viar Tim. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas M. Viar (Tim) was born on May 27, 1942 in Lynchburg, Virginia, which is at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains. He left this earth on September 12, 2019. He was the son of Thomas E. Viar and Hilda S. Viar and a native of his beloved Amherst County, Virginia. He attended Amherst County High School, where he met the love of his life and soul mate Aline. He went to Mars Hill College and then graduated from the University of Tennessee. He would wear orange from that point on and "Go Vols" is all we can say. When we moved to Louisiana, he braved the purple and gold and proudly donned his Tennessee cap on game day. He married his high school sweetheart while attending college and it was a happily ever after as far as love stories go. He was an instructor of Transportation and Economics at Kings College in Charlotte, NC. He began a lengthy career in power generation in 1970 with B&W procuring reactor components. In 1972, he was appointed Manager of Nuclear Fuel Cycle Purchasing. He was later a consultant to several Nuclear Generating Stations in startup and initial operation. He was Contracts Manager for Potomac Electric Power and retired in 1999. Never one to sit around after retirement, he Joined PCM Industrial Contractors as a sales manager and gave retirement another try in 2011. He had a mind like a steel trap and was an avid history buff specializing in U. S. History. He was a superb storyteller and keeper of jokes. He could repeat them over and over to anyone who had the pleasure of his company. He was a member of the Civil War Roundtable and the National Rail Historical Society as well as the Virginia Historical Society. Upon retiring to Baton Rouge, he volunteered as a docent at the Old State Capital. He traveled extensively throughout his life, covering most of the US, Canada and Western Europe including the UK and Scotland. He and Aline had a great affection for Switzerland as well as Italy. 