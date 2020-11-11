Thomas Medford Hogg died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Tuesday, November 10, 2020, six weeks after his 99th birthday. Mr. Hogg was very proud of his hometown, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, where he was born September 29, 1921, the third of four children to John Edmund and Carrie Nance Hogg. His family were founding members of the town and served in many political and business positions. As a boy, Med attended Mark Twain Elementary School, and helped in his family's businesses, usually the butcher shop and grocery store which they supplied from their farm. After graduating from Poplar Bluff High School, Mr. Hogg attended Bluff City Business College, then went to work for the Missouri Pacific Railroad as a secretary. At the beginning of World War II he volunteered for the Army Air Corps and was stationed in Santa Ana, California, for training as an Aviation Cadet; however, he was discharged when tuberculosis scars were discovered in his lungs, an illness he never knew he had. After his discharge, he hitchhiked from Santa Ana back to Poplar Bluff. He told his children and grandchildren many wonderful stories of that long journey. He returned to work with Missouri Pacific in the traffic department while earning his pilot's license. Then he was transferred to Little Rock, Arkansas, and in the spring of '48 he met a pretty young lady through a mutual friend. Their relationship began with a lie--Med was 26, but told Mae he was 24. She told him she was 19, but she was only 16. Soon after their courtship began they planned an autumn wedding, but that summer (after Mae turned 17) Med was to be transferred to Phoenix. They moved the wedding to July 30, and honeymooned all the way to Arizona. They lived in Phoenix, St. Louis, and New Orleans while Med worked with Missouri Pacific. He then took a position with the Port of Baton Rouge in 1959, where he was instrumental in importing cars, coffee, steel, lumber, and many more products from throughout the world. In retirement he worked as an auditor with Mid-South Transportation Analysts. He was 91 when he last retired. Mr. Hogg taught Sunday School; served with the Gideons; was active in civic associations, the American Legion, the World Trade Club of New Orleans, the Propeller Club, and served as president of the Traffic Club of Baton Rouge. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was an avid writer of letters to the editor of The Advocate, and published a book of his letters, "Like It or Lump It". He also continued his love of poetry and literature, publishing two books of poetry and a book of short stories in his later years. He built the best tree houses and passed his love of vegetable and flower gardening to his children and grandchildren. He also passed on his love of telling a good story. He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Raymond, Paul, and Emma Sue; his eldest son, Thomas Edmund Hogg; and his chess-partner grandson, Evan Kennedy Mills. He leaves behind to mourn his passing his beloved and cherished bride of 72 years, Verlia Mae Kennedy Hogg; daughter Judith Hogg Mills; son James Robert Hogg and wife, Linda; daughter Trudy Hogg Kiggans and husband, Tom; son John Marion Hogg and wife, Lauren; and his grandchildren Rebekah Owens (Sean), Matthew Kiggans (Leighanne), Mary Margaret Parker (Tyler), Daniel Kiggans (Carlee), Austin Hogg, Gabrielle Hogg, and James Hogg. He also leaves nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at Green Oaks Funeral Home Saturday, November 14, at 9 until 10 in the morning. Service will begin at 10:00, and burial immediately after.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store