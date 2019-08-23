|
|
Thomas Neil Stewart, passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 94. He was a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, a life member of Knights of Columbus and Telephone Pioneers of America, and he served in the United States Army during WWII. Thomas is survived by his children, Sandra S. Winn and husband Steven, Thomas Britt Stewart and wife Angela, and A. Elise Dickerson and husband Dennis; his grandchildren, Brigitte Stewart Haney and husband Billy, Robert Aaron Stewart and wife Faith, Elizabeth M. Winn, and Joanna C. Dickerson; and his great-grandchildren, Thomas Hayden Haney, Erin Haney, Jackson Stewart, Harrison Haney, Mary Ashton Stewart, and Ainsley Stewart. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Freda Chidester; his parents, Q.T. Stewart and Bernadette O. Patin; and his grandson, Benjamin D. Dickerson. Visitation will be Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 am until funeral service at 11:30 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Aaron Stewart, Billy Haney, Thomas Hayden Haney, Jackson Stewart, Harrison Haney, and Guy Blanchard. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Boys Town Foundation, The National Right to Life Foundation, The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or a . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019