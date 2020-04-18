Thomas O. (Tommy) Atkinson, a native of Baker, LA and a resident of Holden, LA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was 80 years old. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Andrew and Mazie Bauer Atkinson on March 26, 1940. Tommy served in the United States Army for seven years as a Sergeant, a member and deacon of Holden Baptist Church. He was also a board member of the Holden Volunteer Fire Department. He was retired from C B & I Construction Industry. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Drumwright Atkinson; daughter, Kristie Atkinson Savoy and husband Heath; two grandsons, Hilton Heath Savoy, Jr and Seth Thomas Savoy; sister-in-law, Kathryn Drumwright Disedare; two brothers, W. C. (Bo) Atkinson and Larry Atkinson and wife Nelda; four sisters, Alice Kent, Sarah Hill, Margerite Bjrown and Helen Dawson and husband Ronnie; sister-in-law, Donna Atkinson; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Alvin Atkinson, Walter (Joe) Atkinson and Harry Atkinson; three sisters, Nettie Brashear, Evelyn Flicklin and Mildred Sprull. Pallbearers: Kristie Atkinson Savoy, Heath Savoy, Hilton Savoy, Gary Atkinson, Dale Ouber, Alvie Bankston, Larkin Doughty. Honorary pallbearers: Seth Savoy, Mike Osborne, Keith Lott, Leslie Lavigne, Bo Atkinson and Larry Atkinson. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of service at Holden Baptist Church of Holden. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm at the church with Rev. Russell Hinson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Courtney Cemetery. Church Funeral Services of Walker is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate on Apr. 18, 2020.