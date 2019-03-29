Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Oswald Sessions Jr.,. View Sign

On March 27, 2019 Thomas Oswald Sessions Junior passed away peacefully into eternal life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 81. He was born January 28, 1938, and reared in Woodville, Mississippi by his parents, Thomas Oswald Sessions and Bonnie Corban Sessions. He received a bachelor's degree in 1962 from Louisiana State University in Forestry. While undergraduates at LSU he and his beloved wife, Gail Picton Warlow, met. Upon graduation, they returned to Woodville and raised six children. Pop Pop, as he was lovingly known by his grandchildren, enjoyed spending time with his family. He was full of laughter and joy but was happiest walking in the woods. Pop Pop was a man of strong Christian faith. He is survived by his children: Andrew Woods Sessions and wife Shellie LaFontaine of Orlando, Florida; Joseph Broussard Sessions and wife Gena of Woodville; Thomas Oswald Sessions III and partner William Roy of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Catherine Sessions Pourciau and husband Chris of Woodville; David Picton Warlow Sessions and wife Katherine of Wakefield, Louisiana; Mittie Elizabeth Sessions Bradford and husband Brian of Zachary, Louisiana. Grandchildren: Bonnie Corban Sessions of Jackson, Mississippi; Zachary Wayne Pourciau and wife Morgan of Pineville, Louisiana; Shannon Sessions Felder and husband Alex of Woodville; Catherine Elizabeth Pourciau of Woodville; Russell Aubrey Pourciau and fiancée Taylor Lillie of Lafayette, Louisiana; Benjamin Thomas, Andrew Collier, and Jacob Corban Sessions of Wakefield, Louisiana; and Lauren Elizabeth and Robert Thomas Bradford of Zachary, Louisiana. Great-grandchildren are Reece Wayne and Grayson Flynn Pourciau of Pineville, Louisiana. He is survived by his brother Charles Elias Sessions and wife Betty of Saint Francisville, Louisiana and cherished friends Joan Brown and Irvin Williams. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Gail and granddaughter Emily Blair Sessions. Visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, from 11am–1pm, with a memorial service at 1pm at the Woodville United Methodist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Wilkinson County Christian Academy (Post Office Box 977, Woodville, MS 39669); Woodville United Methodist Church (Post Office Box 1078, Woodville, MS 39669); or Woodville Presbyterian Church (Post Office 1017, Woodville, MS 39669). Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

