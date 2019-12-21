Thomas P. Faciane, Sr., passed away December 19, 2019, after a short illness. He was 81 years old. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sheryl Lovett Faciane, his son, Thomas P. Faciane, Jr., of Baton Rouge, daughter Joy Marie Faciane from Denver, Colorado, and very dear friend, Connie Martin. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Faciane, and his mother, Gladys Coon Faciane, and three brothers: Ronnie Faciane, Gary Faciane, and Buck Faciane. By his wishes, he was cremated. Mr. Faciane's memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019