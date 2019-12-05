Thomas Parsons Chapman, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, passed away on December 2, 2019 at the age of 62. Thomas was a former member of First Presbyterian Church, LSU Tiger Marching Band, and Baton Rouge Concert Band. He was an accomplished clarinet player and avid food lover. Thomas worked in insurance sales for over two decades. He was a devoted husband, brother, father, and grandfather. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife, Marla Chapman of Greenwell Springs, LA, daughter, Jenna (Stephen) Phillips of Greenwell Springs, LA, grandchildren, Lillian Phillips and Zachary Phillips of Greenwell Springs, LA, sisters, Carol Chapman (William Wan) of Bangkok, Thailand and Jean Tarry of Memphis, TN. Preceded in death by his parents, George A. Chapman, Jr. and Janet Parsons Chapman. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5PM until 9PM and resuming on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM with interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019