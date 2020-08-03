1/1
Thomas "Tommy" Passanrino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tommy" Passantino, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend; passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 67. He was a retired pipefitter with Turner; resident of Bayou Pigeon and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 8 to 9:30 am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 10am. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dora Berthelot Passantino; daughters, Ashley Passantino and Gregory Wilson, and Amber Passantino Naquin and husband Garrett; grandchildren, Blair Naquin, Garrett Naquin, Jr., Keagan Falcon, Brooklyn Naquin, Braxton Wilson, Rose Marie Wilson, Alex Wilson and Abigail Naquin; five great grandchildren; sister, Cindy Bezet Rodrigue and husband Ronald; brothers, Michael Passantino and wife Vickie, Joe Passantino, Jr. and wife Linda, and Gaetano Passantino and wife Karen; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his great grandson, Garrett Naquin, III; parents, Joe and June Stevens Passantino; and siblings, Ted Passantino, Sandy P. Hahn, Laura P. Henson and Lenny Passantino. Pallbearers will be Joe Passantino, Jr, Michael Passantino, Gaetano Passantino, Keagan Falcon, Garrett Naquin, Sr., Garrett Naquin, Jr., Brian Passantino and Dale Gaudet. Honorary pallbearers will be Gregory Wilson, Braxton Wilson and Ferdinand Passantino. Tommy loved spending time with his family and was always willing to give a helping hand. He never met a stranger and loved everyone as if they were family. Tommy adored his dog Oscar. He enjoyed woodworking, watching westerns, being outdoors and watching sports. Special thanks to the staff at Comfort Care Hospice for their care and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved