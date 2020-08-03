Thomas "Tommy" Passantino, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend; passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 67. He was a retired pipefitter with Turner; resident of Bayou Pigeon and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 8 to 9:30 am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 10am. Entombment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dora Berthelot Passantino; daughters, Ashley Passantino and Gregory Wilson, and Amber Passantino Naquin and husband Garrett; grandchildren, Blair Naquin, Garrett Naquin, Jr., Keagan Falcon, Brooklyn Naquin, Braxton Wilson, Rose Marie Wilson, Alex Wilson and Abigail Naquin; five great grandchildren; sister, Cindy Bezet Rodrigue and husband Ronald; brothers, Michael Passantino and wife Vickie, Joe Passantino, Jr. and wife Linda, and Gaetano Passantino and wife Karen; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his great grandson, Garrett Naquin, III; parents, Joe and June Stevens Passantino; and siblings, Ted Passantino, Sandy P. Hahn, Laura P. Henson and Lenny Passantino. Pallbearers will be Joe Passantino, Jr, Michael Passantino, Gaetano Passantino, Keagan Falcon, Garrett Naquin, Sr., Garrett Naquin, Jr., Brian Passantino and Dale Gaudet. Honorary pallbearers will be Gregory Wilson, Braxton Wilson and Ferdinand Passantino. Tommy loved spending time with his family and was always willing to give a helping hand. He never met a stranger and loved everyone as if they were family. Tommy adored his dog Oscar. He enjoyed woodworking, watching westerns, being outdoors and watching sports. Special thanks to the staff at Comfort Care Hospice for their care and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.