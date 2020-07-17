Thomas Peters Young died peacefully at home on July 16, 2020 of natural causes. Tom, as he was known to his many friends, was the son of Calvin L. and Laura "Totsy" Young born in Abilene, Texas on April 1, 1932. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Texas A&M Class of '54. He married Carol Ann Crownover on July 27, 1957, and they were married for 58 years until Carol's unexpected death in 2015. They had three children and six grandchildren. Tom worked in the electrical power industry his entire career retiring from Gulf States Utilities in Baton Rouge after 27 years in 1994. After beginning their life together in Abilene, he and Carol also lived in Hobbs, New Mexico before settling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1967. Along the way, he distinguished himself as a loving husband and father, and an active contributor to the local community serving in various capacities including as an elder at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, and as a lifelong member and office holder in the Lion's Club. The true measure of the man though, was most evident early on Sunday mornings when he might be seen wandering about fixing things at church, or during the Christmas season when he brought joy to countless children as Santa Claus at the Broadmoor Presbyterian Early Childhood Center and local schools. While his heart was dedicated to his family and friends, his passion came out on Saturdays when his beloved Texas A&M Aggies played football, and when once a year, he and Carol hosted Aggie Muster to celebrate alumni camaraderie and in remembrance of those classmates who passed away the previous year. After retiring, he and Carol moved to Ruston, Louisiana to be near their grandchildren where they joined the Presbyterian Church of Ruston. Tom leaves behind son Jay, his wife Dana and their two children Will and Ann Marie, and daughters Christine Strebeck, her husband Gary and their two children Thomas and James, and Helen LeBlanc, her husband Evan and their two children Megan and her husband Tanner, and Laura, along with other family and countless friends, fellow Aggies, Lions, and Santas that will miss him greatly. Due to present concerns regarding social distancing, there will be a private graveside service. Please know that our family profoundly appreciates all the support and prayers that we have received. The family offers sincerest thanks and "God bless you" to Tom's in-home caregivers Delores Thompson, Carolyn Tyler, Sharon Lewis, Alverne Sears, Damonica Brooks, and Veronica Ceasar along with the professionals at Compassus Hospice, Dr. Ben Grigsby and staff who all helped take care of Tom in his last years. If you feel moved to memorialize Tom, instead of flowers please consider donating to Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, Baton Rouge, LA, LifeHouse Ministries of Ruston, The Presbyterian Church of Ruston, The Texas A&M Alumni Association, or the Lion's Club in Ruston. Messages can be sent to the family via email at tomandcarolyoung@gmail.com
. To leave an online memorial message for the family, please visit www.owensmemorialfuneralhome.com.