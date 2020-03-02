Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas R. Patin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas R. Patin, age 77, of Hemphill, Texas entered eternal rest Thursday February 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Breaux Bridge, LA January 25, 1943, to Nursey Hebert Patin. He spent his formative years in Baton Rouge, LA and graduated from Redemptorist High School. He is a veteran of the US Air Force. Thomas is survived by his son, Harold Patin and wife, Maureen, of Dallas; daughter, Dr. Renee Moorefield and her husband, Dr. David Moorefield of Manitou Springs, Colorado; sister, Joan Martin of Zachary, Louisiana; grandchildren, Mitchell Patin of San Franscico and Taylor Patin and Zach Miller of Dallas; and great grandchild, Vivian Miller of Dallas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James "Bub" Patin. He spent 40 years of his working life in the marine industry either in the retail or manufacturing section of it. He was the owner of Lake Country Marine, Muskogee, OK, sales manager of Quachita Boat Company, Arkadelphia, ARK, manager of Cooper Marine in Denham Springs, LA. He represented numerous boat manufacturers over the years from design to sales, was instrumental in the design of Monark Boat's hi-performance fiberglass bass boat. Was many times named the top fishing boat salesman for the south. He owned operated, designed and manufactured Bristol Fiberglass fishing boats until he retired to his camp on Toledo Bend. He was a serious wood worker and could spend hours in his shop with his dog, Gumbo, listening to the radio and sanding. His services are as follows: Visitation of friends and relatives will be on Friday, March 6, from 10 am until service time with service time of 11 am at Pellerin Funeral Home 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517 with interment to follow at Saint Bernard Cemetery #1.

