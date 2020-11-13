Thomas "Tommy" Ray Johnson, age 67, died peacefully in his sleep at home with his loving wife at his side on November 8, 2020, after a long battle with ALS disease. Tommy Ray, who grew up in Greensburg, Louisiana, was a star football player and track star at Greensburg High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1973, and transitioned into the Army Reserves after active service. Master Sergeant Johnson was a proud and humble veteran of the Gulf War, who was a Bronze Star recipient, and later served in Afghanistan and Guatemala. Tommy also received the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal. After returning from active service, Tommy enrolled at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond in 1983, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Social Studies and a Masters in Health and Kinesiology, with a certification in Adapted Physical Education. After graduation, Coach Johnson became a social studies teacher and football and track coach at several junior and senior high schools in the Tangipahoa Parish area. His experience in the military played an important role in the discipline and goal-oriented focus that he inspired in his students through his work as a coach and with special needs childrens' physical education. He was an active volunteer with Special Olympics and at the Berean Children's Home as a House Parent and Mentor. He is remembered as living a life of service while being a humble and loving gentleman; a low-key man of honor with a great sense humor and wit. Tommy Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Simmons and her husband, Alva and his father, Billy Ray Johnson and his wife, Ruby. Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine "Gigi" Baer Johnson; his stepsons Christopher Barrett Lewis and Blake Hunter Lewis; his brothers Dr. Larry Simmons and his wife, Cheryl and Lawrence Brenner, Sr. and his wife Sybil, as well as many extended family members and friends. The celebration of Tommy's life will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Greensburg, LA, with a viewing beginning at 9 am, followed by his service at 11 am. If you are unable to join us in person, the service will be livestreamed on the First Baptist Church of Greensburg's Facebook Page. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.