1/1
Thomas Ray "Tommy" Johnson
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tommy" Ray Johnson, age 67, died peacefully in his sleep at home with his loving wife at his side on November 8, 2020, after a long battle with ALS disease. Tommy Ray, who grew up in Greensburg, Louisiana, was a star football player and track star at Greensburg High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1973, and transitioned into the Army Reserves after active service. Master Sergeant Johnson was a proud and humble veteran of the Gulf War, who was a Bronze Star recipient, and later served in Afghanistan and Guatemala. Tommy also received the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal. After returning from active service, Tommy enrolled at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond in 1983, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Social Studies and a Masters in Health and Kinesiology, with a certification in Adapted Physical Education. After graduation, Coach Johnson became a social studies teacher and football and track coach at several junior and senior high schools in the Tangipahoa Parish area. His experience in the military played an important role in the discipline and goal-oriented focus that he inspired in his students through his work as a coach and with special needs childrens' physical education. He was an active volunteer with Special Olympics and at the Berean Children's Home as a House Parent and Mentor. He is remembered as living a life of service while being a humble and loving gentleman; a low-key man of honor with a great sense humor and wit. Tommy Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Simmons and her husband, Alva and his father, Billy Ray Johnson and his wife, Ruby. Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine "Gigi" Baer Johnson; his stepsons Christopher Barrett Lewis and Blake Hunter Lewis; his brothers Dr. Larry Simmons and his wife, Cheryl and Lawrence Brenner, Sr. and his wife Sybil, as well as many extended family members and friends. The celebration of Tommy's life will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Greensburg, LA, with a viewing beginning at 9 am, followed by his service at 11 am. If you are unable to join us in person, the service will be livestreamed on the First Baptist Church of Greensburg's Facebook Page. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 13, 2020
Praying for the family during this difficult time. Tommy Ray will be missed .
Carmen Overton and family❤
Carmen Overton
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Gigi, you are in my prayers as you go through this difficult time. Tommy Ray was loved by so many. ❤
Nona Gail Jones
Friend
November 12, 2020
Met this charming man at the home of Bobbie and Glen Wesley. Glen also had ALS and wanted to encourage Tommy. I met Jiji and realized what a joy and help she would be for Tommy. Tommy lived a life of service and now is reaping his reward given him by God's amazing grace. So grateful you were there for him, Jiji.
Nancy Redmond
Friend
November 12, 2020
GiGi and family, I am so sorry about Tommy Ray, he was a great friend. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Love, Ann
Ann Huff
Friend
November 12, 2020
Our deepest sympathy.
St Helena Parish Sheriff's Department
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved