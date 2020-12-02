1/
Thomas Relee Pruyn
Thomas Relee Pruyn, died on November 30, 2020 at age 94. He retired from Tom Pruyn Realty and Appraisal Company which he owned and managed for 41 years. He graduated from Baton Rouge Senior High School in 1943 and Louisiana State University in 1949 after serving in the U.S. Army Air Corp from 1944-1945. Upon retirement, Tom found a second career as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge. His real estate appraisal knowledge proved to be a valuable asset to the fledgeling Baton Rouge Chapter. As the chapter began to grow under the excellent leadership of Lynn Bradley and Ervie Ellender, so did Tom's opportunities to use his construction experience. He served for a short time on the Habitat for Humanity Board, but his first love was building houses for deserving home owners and their children. He always said, "I am building houses for children, so they can have hope for the future." He was happily married to Dorothy Babcock Pruyn for 72 years. Thomas was known for his courteous, kind, insightful, and thoughtful manner to everyone he encountered. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence S. "Ted" and Vivian Banta Pruyn; sister, Catherine Beryl Pruyn Everhart; brother, Clarence S. "Boots" Pruyn; son, Paul Walter, Pruyn. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Pruyn; daughters, Linda Pruyn and Susan Weber (Harrison); grandchildren, Amanda Marcus (Brent), Whitney Flint (Dustin), Harrison "Chip" Weber; great grandchildren, Kadin Ohmer, Aubrey Marcus, Grace and Hannah Flint; nephews, Thomas, Michael and David Everhart; and niece Patricia Schindler. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at the church will begin at 10:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow the funeral at Roselawn Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Harrison Weber, Harrison Weber IV, Michael Everhart, Thomas Everhart, Brent Marcus, Dustin Flint, and Kadin Ohmer. Donnie Wilkinson will be the officiating pastor. To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Broadmoor United Methodist Church
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Broadmoor United Methodist Church
DEC
4
Graveside service
Roselawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
