Thomas Riley Barton, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at home on Monday Dec. 16th, 2019 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Barton; Daughter Mitzie Barton McAnelly and husband Michael, two grandsons, Ryder and Mason McAnelly and sister Connie Butch. He is preceded in death by his son Bret Barton and parents Carnell and Thomas Barton. A Manufacture Representative, Riley was well known and respected throughout the sporting goods industry. He enjoyed fishing, LSU and Saints football and spending time with his family. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael McAnelly, Bill Humphries Jr., Steve Hebert, Ryder and Mason McAnelly and Bruce Barth. Visitation will be held at Resthaven on Saturday Dec. 21st , beginning at 1 pm until funeral services at 3 pm. The family would like to thank the many wonderful doctors, nurses, and caregivers with particular thanks to Dr. Gerald Miletello, and Dr. Andrew Lauve.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019