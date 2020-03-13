Thomas Rogan Bernard, Sr., 73, died on March 12, 2020 at home after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Barbara Coates Bernard and four children, Zola Marie Trascher, Richard Joseph Bernard, Thomas Rogan Bernard, Jr., and Virginia Rose Maggiore, and 8 grandchildren. It was his wish that his body be donated to LSU Medical School in hope that research into Parkinsonism can be advanced. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020