Thomas Ronald "Ronnie" Raborn, a native and life-long resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 at his home at St. James Place, at the age of 83. He was born March 22, 1937 and grew up in the North Highlands neighborhood of Baton Rouge. He was a 1955 graduate of Istrouma High School, attended Louisiana College, and served in the U.S. Army. Ronnie began his career at the Exxon Baton Rouge Refinery in 1960, retiring in 1996 with 36 years service. Over the years, he worked in many sections at the refinery, including the docks, OSD, and at Maryland Tank Farm; and during 1968-1969, he was on the start-up crew at Exxon's Benicia California Refinery. Ronnie loved cooking and entertaining, and was well-known for crawfish boils, fish fries, and his annual Super Bowl party and Christmas Eve seafood gumbo. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and spent some of his best days at the Miss-Lou Hunting Club in Liberty, Mississippi and later at his fishing camp on Belle River. He was especially in his element when he was cooking for a house-full of family and friends at the camp, and serving big bowls of ice cream known as "Papa Specials" at night to the grandchildren. He also enjoyed reading, gardening, and photography. Ronnie is survived by his five children, Steve Raborn and wife Donis of Central; Tracey Raborn Napolitano and husband Chuan of Naples, Italy; Kevin Raborn and wife Genette of Hixson, Tennessee; Cameron Hall of Fort Payne, Alabama; and Heather Hall Talbot and husband Gordon of Montgomery, Alabama; his 15 grandchildren, Ethan Raborn, Matthew Raborn, Kate Napolitano, Jonah Napolitano, Addie Napolitano, Genna Raborn, Thomas Raborn, Hunter Hall, Alicia Hall, Sarah Talbot, Emma Talbot Baggett, Benjamin Talbot, Ellie Talbot, Jacob Talbot, and Abigail Talbot. He is also survived by his brother Ken Raborn of Rayville. Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife Kay Moss Raborn, his parents Thomas Bunyan Raborn and Verna Achord Raborn, and a sister Nelda Sue Raborn. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am, conducted by his pastor Rev. Eddie Martin, and his cousin and dear friend, Rev. Randy Achord. A brief graveside service for both Ronnie and Kay will immediately follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to Focus Ministries in support of Ronnie and Kay's missionary granddaughter Sarah Talbot at https://www.focus.org/missionaries/sarah-talbot or by mail at PO Box 17408, Denver, CO 80217. The family extends its gratitude to the staff and caregivers at St. James Place and The Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.