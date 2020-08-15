July 6, 1953 - August 12, 2020. Thomas Roy Dykes, devoted husband, daddy & Papa T and all-around amazing man of God, was called to begin his eternal life with the Most High, One True Father, Jesus Christ. On Wednesday, August 12th at 11:37 am it was settled, although he fought so hard every day to get better, the need to have "T" in Heaven simply outweighed our need to have him here with us. At the beautiful age of 67 and with his wife Melissa Fontenot Dykes, daughter Jayme Dykes Torres, and son Christopher Dykes by his side, he clocked out from a lifetime of selfless service, hard work, endless love, generosity, kindness, passion, respect, and an endless joyful pursuit to be in a relationship with his Lord and Savior. We are not living our life in fear, but we want everyone to understand that taking precaution is only to protect your loved ones from this horrible virus. Tommy now gets to be with his parents Jay and Lorraine Dykes and his big sister Sally Reeves, who we know he has missed so dearly. To Ryleigh Hoover, Ayden Torres, Peyton and Abigail Dykes, Alyanna and Anzo Torres, Skylar Boeke, and Hudson Hoover, Papa T was everything to them. He was the perfect Papa and a consistent and constant solid rock for his grandchildren – they will miss him tremendously. Jay Dykes, Jr., Sandra Schexnayder, Paul Dykes, and Brian Dykes he loved being your brother and Uncle T to your children, and was always very proud of each of you. Tommy also loved all his extra children Crystal Maise-Dykes, Michael Torres, Jessie and Meggan Hoover, Derek and Gabrielle Boeke, just as much as his own children. To his 'friends', in Tommy's heart you were every bit family and he loved each one of you. This man even had room in his heart for his puppies, Miesha & Winston. To the referees and umpires, he did love and appreciate you guys also – Geaux Tigers! While T-Doggg will be laid to rest here on Earth, he will certainly watch over us endlessly from Heaven. Join us as we celebrate the full and Amazing life of Thomas Roy Dykes, T, Tommy, Father-in-law, Uncle T, Dad, Papa T, T-Dogg, Mr. Tommy, Coach Tommy, Boss Man… a man that meant so much to so many! In lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations, in an attempt to balance the sudden nature of their loss. If you would like to send flowers, we will gladly accept them and ask that they be sent to Greenoaks Funeral Home by Sunday, August 17th at noon. Any condolences, messages, or cards can be sent to Melissa Dykes at 4627 Beaver Creek Dr., Greenwell Springs, LA 70739. Visitation is Sunday, August 16th from 4 pm-7 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge. Visitation to resume Monday, August 17 from 11-12 with the funeral service to begin at 12. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. A reception will follow the burial at his home away from home, MePa's Diner (6643 Sullivan Rd, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739).

